Brockville Police request assistance locating missing 39-year-old

Brockville Police are requesting assistance in locating a missing 39-year-old man whose family has not heard from since February 2022.

Andrew Leavitt is described as 5'6"-5'9" tall, Indigenous, medium to dark complexion with brown eyes and dark hair. Leavitt also has a tattoo of what is described as a "cartoon monster" on his shoulder. He usually has some facial hair, or is generally unshaven.

Leavitt has friends and family in the Ottawa-Orleans area and may be in this region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127.