Brockville Police request assistance locating missing 39-year-old
Brockville Police are requesting assistance in locating a missing 39-year-old man whose family has not heard from since February 2022.
Andrew Leavitt is described as 5'6"-5'9" tall, Indigenous, medium to dark complexion with brown eyes and dark hair. Leavitt also has a tattoo of what is described as a "cartoon monster" on his shoulder. He usually has some facial hair, or is generally unshaven.
Leavitt has friends and family in the Ottawa-Orleans area and may be in this region.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127.
-
Music on Union: Peace and Fair Pay in Troubled TimesWith the launch of its second season, Sounds of Peace, Music on Union is echoing poet Kahlil Gibran—"Music… opens the secret of life-bringing peace’.
-
Home on the Farm Quilt Show & Tea Room August 19-20The 2022 International Plowing Match Quilt Committee is busy preparing for the Home on the Farm Quilt Show & Tea Room to be held on August 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and August 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the W.B. George Centre in Kemptville.
-
Update on suspect from October 2021 double homicideKingston Police Major Crime Unit has obtained additional footage of the man who is being named a suspect in the October 2021 murders of Nico Soubliere and Carl Alen Delphin.
-
37-year-old charged with impaired driving after traffic complaintA 37-year-old male from Napanee was arrested and charged with impaired driving after a traffic complaint was made on July 31, 2022.
-
Kingston Police requiring assistance missing 59-year-old personKingston Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person, 59-year-old Elizabeth Beer, who hasn't been seen since July 30, 2022.
-
Flight: Prince Edward County's Festival of Contemporary Dance returnsFlight: Prince Edward County's Festival of Contemporary Dance is announcing its second season, taking place August 9-14, 2022.
-
7 in custody after drug search warrant in Pembroke, Ont.The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act Warrant on a house in Pembroke, Ont.
-
Overnight Sensation: a hysterical comedy coming to GananoqueDeborah Kimmett's coming home for one sensational night full of love, laughs, and lessons learned. Join The Royal Theatre August 3rd for the first-hand account of an aging woman from Kimmett's pocketbook.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared on ARH's inpatient unitUnder the guidance of the Renfrew County District Health Unit, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on Arnprior Regional Health's inpatient unit.