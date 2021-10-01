Brockville Police respond to assault with aerosol can
Brockville Police responded to an assault on Cartier Ct. on Wednesday.
Police say they were called to a disturbance just before 4 p.m.
A 25-year-old man was arrested after he was alleged to have struck a male victim in the back of the head with an aerosol can.
The victim suffered a large laceration that required medical attention.
Police say both men involved were acquaintances and that the assault was the result of an argument.
The accused is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.
