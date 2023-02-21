Brockville Police respond to knife threat at General Hospital

The Brockville Police Service is reporting a potentially concerning that took place on February 16th, 2023 at about 11:00 a.m., at the Brockville General Hospital.

The Police Service says they received a call for assistance regarding a 24-year-old male, out front of the Brockville General Hospital, threatening while in possession of what they reported was a knife. Officers responded quickly and were able to locate the male.

Officers at the scene say that the man was causing a disturbance at the hospital but when the officers checked him, they say no knife could be found. However, upon searching further a quantity of crystal methamphetamine was located on him.

After speaking with him further, officers say it was determined that no threats were made but the man needed to be at the hospital for assistance with his mental health. He was released into the care of the Brockville General Hospital.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray