Brockville Police respond to knife threat at General Hospital
The Brockville Police Service is reporting a potentially concerning that took place on February 16th, 2023 at about 11:00 a.m., at the Brockville General Hospital.
The Police Service says they received a call for assistance regarding a 24-year-old male, out front of the Brockville General Hospital, threatening while in possession of what they reported was a knife. Officers responded quickly and were able to locate the male.
Officers at the scene say that the man was causing a disturbance at the hospital but when the officers checked him, they say no knife could be found. However, upon searching further a quantity of crystal methamphetamine was located on him.
After speaking with him further, officers say it was determined that no threats were made but the man needed to be at the hospital for assistance with his mental health. He was released into the care of the Brockville General Hospital.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Increased noise in Garrison Petawawa due to training exercisesThere will be an increase in noise levels in the area of Garrison Petawawa due to training exercises conducted by the Department of Defense. Noise levels are expected to be higher while the training is conducted from February 21st to 24th, 2023.
-
Traffic stop in Pembroke leads to criminal chargesA 52-year-old from Mississauga is facing criminal charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Bell Street and Mackay Street in Pembroke. The driver had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.
-
Two arrested following property damage at Brockville Retirement HomeA 39-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman have been charged following the execution of a warrant in relation to property damage at the Royal Brock Retirement Home, on Stewart Blvd.
-
Reminder from OPP after charging several impaired driversOntario Provincial Police report three impaired drivers being arrested and charged over three days in Stormont Dundas & Glengarry. Police taking the chance to urge drivers to remain committed to saving lives on the roads by choosing to not consume alcohol or drugs before driving.
-
Funding opportunities for growing Kingston businessesThe Starter Company Plus program has re-opened through Kingston Economic Development. Offering business training and personalized coaching with an opportunity for microgrants of up to $5,000.
-
Napanee resident charged following extensive drug trafficking investigationA search warrant execution on Dundas Street West in Napanee came as a result of a drug trafficking investigation launched by OPP in January 2023. As a result of the investigation, officers arrested and charged a 36-year-old man, also seizing various items including fentanyl.
-
Driver charged in Loyalist Twp. over three times legal alcohol limitA 62-year-old woman from Loyalist Township has been charged after a traffic complaint in the area of Main Street in Bath. OPP say that the investigation revealed that the driver was three and a half times over the legal alcohol limit.
-
Pembroke resident charged driving stolen vehicleA 35-year-old Pembroke resident charged when Upper Ottawa Valley OPP observed the man driving a vehicle which they knew had been previously reported as stolen. Police say that during the investigation a male was identified and arrested.
-
Nine charges laid following traffic stop in Pembroke35-year-old Pembroke resident charged following a traffic stop on Bennett Street in the City of Pembroke. The vehicle was searched where a quantity of illegal drugs were located, the accused also faces several outstanding charges.