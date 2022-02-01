Brockville police searching for white BMW

Brockville Police say they are still looking for a white BMW sedan, after they failed to stop during a traffic stop.

Police say on Jan. 30 around 11:15 P.M. an officer was on patrol and attempted to conduct a traffic stop for multiple reasons. The suspect was driving a white BMW car.

The car then proceeded to enter highway 401 in the eastbound direction, effectively fleeing from police. The officer did follow but the BMW continued to reach speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour. Police say they ended the pursuit due to safety concerns, not wanting to cause any accidents on the road.

The vehicle is said to have been involved in other regions with similar driving offences and pursuits. Police say the investigation is ongoing.