Brockville Police seize cocaine executing search warrant in City's South End

Brockville Police Services made an arrest after executing a search warrant on June 27th, 2023. Police were assisted by the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit and OPP-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team East Region after they executed a search warrant in the south end of the City.

Police say a 24-year-old, Caledon Ontario man, was arrested and charged after the search warrant. They were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with a conditional sentence order.

Police say they seized a quantity of cocaine, currency and a 2018 Sport Utility Vehicle. The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray