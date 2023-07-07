Brockville Police update crash investigation, woman remains in serious condition
July 5th, 2023, Brockville Police released information regarding a pedestrian-involved motor vehicle collision on Stewart Blvd and the 401 overpass. Police explain that the vehicle struck a 22-year-old, female, pedestrian, who remains in hospital in serious condition.
The collision was investigated with the assistance of the OPP, Technical Traffic Collision Investigators. Police say no charges have been laid at this time as the events of the collision are still under investigation. This investigation required Stewart Blvd to be closed between Parkedale Ave and Central Ave, which caused severe traffic congestion in the city.
During this congestion, police say they were overwhelmed with reports of multiple other collisions that were a drain on emergency service resources. No one was seriously injured in those collisions.
However, in a release police say "It was unfortunate to see an observed increase in driver impatience during this difficult time. Leeds Grenville Paramedics and the Brockville Fire Department should be recognized for their efforts in yesterday's events."
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
