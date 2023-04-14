Brockville Police update road safety enforcement during Easter Long Weekend

Brockville Police Service released statistics from over the Easter long weekend as they executed their road safety campaign. Police say that they continued their commitment to enforcement and promoting safety on our streets.

During the weekend this enforcement included focusing on nuisance noisy vehicles and R.I.D.E. programs. These focused efforts resulted in the following:

- 320 vehicles stopped approximately

- 16 roadside breath tests

- 1 standard field sobriety test for drug impairment

- 2 driver's licence suspensions - 3 day suspension for roadside alert

- 37 traffic tickets including speeding and improper muffler offences

- 1 charge under the Cannabis Control Act

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

