Brockville Police update road safety enforcement during Easter Long Weekend
Brockville Police Service released statistics from over the Easter long weekend as they executed their road safety campaign. Police say that they continued their commitment to enforcement and promoting safety on our streets.
During the weekend this enforcement included focusing on nuisance noisy vehicles and R.I.D.E. programs. These focused efforts resulted in the following:
- 320 vehicles stopped approximately
- 16 roadside breath tests
- 1 standard field sobriety test for drug impairment
- 2 driver's licence suspensions - 3 day suspension for roadside alert
- 37 traffic tickets including speeding and improper muffler offences
- 1 charge under the Cannabis Control Act
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
City of Pembroke details City wide work for coming monthsResidents are being advised that the City of Pembroke will be conducting work in the City in the coming months. Work includes full street sweeping and sidewalk sweeping, annual sanitary sewer main cleaning, and routine flushing of the water main distribution system, each of these could have a temporary impact on day-to-day functions.
-
Two North Bay residents charged impaired driving on same dayA 46-year-old and 63-year-old, both from North Bay are facing impaired driving charges after incidents that took place the same day. Ontario Provincial Police say both accused individuals had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicles towed and impounded for seven days.
-
Mental health benefits seen from equine therapy through PRHFor a total of 14 weeks, eight clients of the Pembroke Regional Hospital's Assertive Community Treatment Team received hands-on experiential learning through horse-to-human interaction and non-verbal communication.
-
Business award winners announced in Front of YongeApple Ridge Dog Daycare and deTails Dog Grooming take home the top prize at Front of Yonge's Business of the Year awards at the Mallorytown Legion. Arbru Brewery, Canada’s first completely solar brewery, won New Business of the Year.
-
Prescott motorist arrested impaired driving leaving local liquor storeA 49-year-old from Prescott is facing several impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police observed the driver leaving a local liquor establishment near County Road 2 in Edwardsburgh Township
-
Clean up the local community during "Pitch-In" week in South Frontenac, Ont.The Township of South Frontenac is encouraging local residents to pick up a special yellow bag and join "Pitch-In" week. From April 21st to 27th residents are urged to take time to clean up litter from the roads and greenspaces after a particularly windy winter and spring.
-
Kingston Police ask for help in west-end shooting investigationPolice in Kingston is seeking help from the public, from anyone who may have seen a vehicle of interest that has a connection to a shooting that took place in the west end of Kingston last month.
-
Electronic waste drive on St. Lawrence College CampusStudents from St. Lawrence College's project management program will be in the parking of the school's Kingston Campus between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, collecting electronic waste to divert them from ending up in landfills.
-
Pembroke resident faces drug and weapons charges after traffic stopA 36-year-old from Pembroke is facing multiple serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized a number of items, including a replica pistol, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and knives during a traffic stop on Mary Street in the City of Pembroke.