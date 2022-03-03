Brockville Police warn of potential scams

Brockville Police are warning of potential scams in the area.

Police say the potential scams are operated both by phone and over the internet.

Police say in most cases, the person receiving the call is asked to provide the caller or sender with some personal information.

This can include a social insurance number, banking information, or ages and number of people living in your house.

Local scams include pitches for investment opportunities or verification of your personal identity from a financial institution.

Police are reminding residents to never provide personal information over the phone to someone you don't know.