Brockville Police warn residents and businesses of distraction thefts
Brockville Police Service says distractions continue to be a highly used method of committing thefts across the region. Whether a victim is approached in a parking lot and distracted while being asked for assistance or a store employee is distracted by a suspect asking for assistance and a second suspect conceals merchandise.
Police explain that situation is what took place on March 2nd, 2023 at about 6:00 p.m., at Shoppers Drug Mart on Parkedale Ave. Police report two female suspects entered the store. One female distracted the employee by looking for assistance with products and a second female, appearing to be unrelated, concealed a large quantity of fragrances.
Police say it was then learned that the same two females had committed the same act at the Shoppers Drug Mart on King Street West. In that case, police say approximately $5,200.00 worth of fragrances were stolen. The two female suspects are not believed to be local and the investigation is still ongoing.
Police encourage everyone, whether a clerk in a store or walking to your car at the grocery store, please be aware of these distraction techniques. Protect valuables, and if it appears you are being aware and cautious with these suspects, that alone will help deter these crimes from occurring.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
