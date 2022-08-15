Brockville Police warn scammers active in the area
Brockville residents are once again the target of fraudsters in the area.
On August 11, 2022, Brockville Police received a call from a Brockville-area woman who went to check on her elderly father who resides in the city. When she had arrived at her father's house, she noticed there was an unusual amount of gift cards sitting on the kitchen table. After speaking with her father, she learned he had been the victim of a scam.
In this scam, her father was encouraged to buy gift cards in order to pay a bill. A common version of this scam in the area is to coerce the victim into paying for a loved one's medical bill who has been in an accident, or a tax bill of some sort such as a duty to get a package into the country.
Residents are being asked to watch out for family or friends who may be vulnerable to these scams. This includes looking out for abnormally large purchases of gift cards, especially for items and stores they don't usually buy from.
For more information on common scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
