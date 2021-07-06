Brockville Public Library reopening today

The Brockville Public Library is set to reopen for limited in-person browsing today.

Browsing will be limited to the main floor.

The computer lab in the Buell Room will be available. Three public computers will be allowed to use for 30 minutes per person.

A table will also be available for those who want to bring a laptop or mobile device to connect to the WiFi.

Printing, copying, faxing and scanning will also be available for a fee.

The Library will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.