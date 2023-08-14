Brockville Railway Tunnel recognized for TripAdvisor 2023 Traveler's Choice Award

The City of Brockville announced the Brockville Railway Tunnel has been recognized by Tripadvisor® as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for 2023. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

"Being recognized as a 2023 Travelers' Choice Award Winner by Tripadvisor® is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional experiences. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our volunteers, staff and valued travellers whose support has made this achievement possible. This recognition fuels our passion to continue delivering moments of unforgettable memories." says Matt Wren, Mayor of Brockville.

"Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners," said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. "The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!"

Check out all the reviews, and discover more about the Brockville Railway Tunnel on the TripAdvisor website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray