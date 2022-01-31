Brockville residents could see four per cent increase in tax levy

Brockville residents could now be facing a levy increase of more than four per cent.

As Brockville's 2022 budget process nears its finaly stretch, finance director Lynda Ferguson has outlined net tax levy increase scenarios, ranging from 3.05 to 4.08 per cent.

Ferguson says the numbers vary based on how many requests from outside groups tha council chooses to approve for this years budget. As of Tuesday's meeting, the 2022 levy stood at $37,960,866, and increase of 3.05 per cent from last year. Council will now debate these add-ons that are typically requested by different outside partners at recent meetings.

Some of these add-ons include:

- $65,000 sought from the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation, increasing the net tax levy to 3.23 per cent.

- $120,000 sought by The YMCA of Eastern Ontari, increasing the net tax levy to 4.08 per cent.

- $191,000 from the Brockville Pickleball Club & $5,00 from the Volunteeer Centre of St. Lawrence-Rideau, bringing it up to 4.08 per cent.

The initial report includes an Aquatarium budget submission of $525,000.. and $813,544 requested by the Brockville Public Library. The library's acting chairman outlined the reasons for the increase in the budget, noting that $713,959 of the budget alone is for staffing. The operating fund does not include a request of $128,000 for elevator, roof, and computer repairs; or $16,960 for COVID-related health and safety costs.

This comes after two years of increases under one per cent for the region, Ferguson's report notes challenges this time around include a jump-gap of 1.57 per cent due to the loss of provincial funding tha thelped mitigate the economic pressures of COVID-19.

Fergunson's report noted that an increase of 3.05 per cent would result in an increase of $74.96 for residential property assessed at $250,00.. and $108.65 with a 4.08 per cent increase.

City coucillors are expected to discuss the budget again on Feb. 8.