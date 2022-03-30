Brockville’s ‘Island Dave’ fighting for his life in Mexico hospital

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Brockville resident known as "Island Dave" as he fights for his life in Mexico.

Dave Beatty, 71, is a retired City of Brockville employee who worked as a revenue collector every summer for the islands.

According to a release, Beatty was spending the winter in Mexico when he suffered a "serious accident".

"He was found Saturday, March 18 at 5 a.m. by an American who discovered him face down with half of his body lying on a dark stretch of road just outside the village where Dave was staying," said Cathy McHugh, a friend of Beatty’s. "His passport, travel documents and $90 were on his person so it does not appear to have been a robbery."

Beatty suffered six fractured ribs and punctured lungs in the incident.

Other friends of Beatty, Tom Walsh and Jeff Dowell, travelled to Mexico on March 22 to talk with medical staff about a way to bring Beatty back home soon.

Only days later, on March 25, Beatty suffered a heart attack while in hospital. He is in stable but critical condition.

McHugh says in the release that the heart attack and the injuries suffered required the need for a double blood transfusion and around-the-clock care. Beatty is currently heavily sedated.

"Dave needs to remain in hospital until stable for return travel to Canada," said McHugh "Currently Air Canada has advised them that there are no seats available for a direct flight until May, posing yet another challenge when the time comes to bring him home."

Walsh and Dowell remain in Mexico with their friend.

"It has been a complete roller coaster ride for our friend, but we hope and pray he has the determination to rise above this and recover," said Walsh in the release. "We just want to bring him home."

A GoFundMe page has been set up that will go towards additional medical expenses while Beatty remains hospital and to help bring "Island Dave" back to Brockville.

"We are dealing with so many unknowns," Dowell added in the release, "But one thing we know for sure is that without additional funding, he will not be able to continue with the care he is currently receiving. Any financial assistance would be very much appreciated."

As of March 30, over $5,200 has been raised in the GoFundMe. Close to $9,000 has been raised privately that only covers costs to date.