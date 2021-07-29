Brockville's McCabe falls just short of medaling in men's pair rowing
Brockville's Conlin McCabe came just short of medaling in the Men's coxless pair rowing.
McCabe and rowing partner Kai Langerfeld placed fourth in the men's pair A final in at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday morning.
The team finished with a time of 6:20.43. Just shy of Denmark's 6:19.88 third place finish.
Croatia won the gold with a time of 6:15.29. Romania won silver with a time of 6:16.58.
-
Man retrieved from Confederation Basin in serious conditionFrontenac Paramedics say they retrieved a male from the Confederation Basin in Kingston this morning.
-
Bishop-Nriagu, Kelly to compete in 800-metre heats in Tokyo tonightThe Ottawa Valley will be looking at the Women's 800-metre heats taking place in Tokyo tonight.
-
Over 71 per cent fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyIn the latest vaccine update, Renfrew County and District Health Unit says over 71 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Spike in fatal overdoses in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark regionThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is noting a recent spike in fatal overdoses in the region.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital declared overA COVID-19 outbreak in the Kingston General Hospital has been declared over by KFL&A Public Health.
-
Another day of zero new cases of COVID-19 in KF&A regionKFL&A Public Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
-
OPP investigating dirt bike collision in Madawaska ValleyKillaloe OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.
-
$17.3 million contract awarded for construction of Alaine Chartrand ArenaPrescott Town Council awarded a $17.3 million contract for the construction of the new arena and recreation centre.
-
192 upgraded beds for Extendicare KingstonThe Ontario government has announced it will be "redeveloping and expanding" the Extendicare Kingston long-term care home.