Brockville's McCabe falls just short of medaling in men's pair rowing

Brockville's Conlin McCabe came just short of medaling in the Men's coxless pair rowing.

McCabe and rowing partner Kai Langerfeld placed fourth in the men's pair A final in at the Tokyo Olympics Thursday morning.

The team finished with a time of 6:20.43. Just shy of Denmark's 6:19.88 third place finish.

Croatia won the gold with a time of 6:15.29. Romania won silver with a time of 6:16.58.

