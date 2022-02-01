Brockville Taxi fares increasing

The cost of taking a taxi in Brockville is about to go up.

The Brockville Police Services board is reviewing a proposed rate of increase from multiple taxi operators in the city. Two of the city's taxi companys have requested increases of 25 cents to start the meter, and an additional 10 cents per kilometer.

Currently, the fair sits at $4.25 to start the meter, and $2.00 per additional kilometer, meaning an hour would cost residents $30.00. With this increase, the standing rate would rise to $34.00 per hour.

The board is yet to approve the change, saying they needed more information on Tuesday during a board meeting.

The city says the last time taxi fares were increased was five years ago, in 2017.