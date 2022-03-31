Brockville vaccination clinic moving to YMCA of Eastern Ontario starting April 4

The Brockville vaccination clinic is heading to a new location.

The clinic will now be located at the YMCA of Eastern Ontario at 345 Park St. starting April 4.

Since November 9, the clinic was located on Stewart Blvd.

Clinics will be held every Monday starting April 4 through to at least June 20 in the downstairs teen room from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Theere will be no vaccines given out on April 18 or May 23.

The clinic will also be held Saturday April 9 & 23, May 7 & 21 and June 4 & 18 from 10:00am to 4:00pm. While the YMCA is closed on Saturdays at 1 p.m, the vaccination clinics on those days will be open until 4 p.m.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says the best entrance/exit for the clinic is through the YMCA North Parking Lot.

Bookings can be made through the COVID vaccine booking portal or the Student Catch-Up Clinics portal. If you are unable to book online, residents can call the local Vaccine Call Centre at 1-844-369-1234 Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.