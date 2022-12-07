Brockville Women in Business host Holiday Luncheon
The Brockville Women in Business will be hosting their annual holiday luncheon, in support of local charities.
The luncheon is a networking opportunity for Brockville businesswomen to network, while also celebrating the end of the business year.
The event will include a silent auction and raffle, with proceeds going to support Leeds Grenville Victim services and the Maycourt Club.
The luncheon runs Tues. Dec. 13, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chateau Brock.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.
