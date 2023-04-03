Brockville YMCA temporarily closed following pool accident

The YMCA in Brockville has released information on a serious accident that took place over the weekend. YMCA says on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 an individual was pulled from their pool and had to be given CPR by YMCA lifeguards and trained bystanders.

People at the scene were administered CPR until Emergency Medical Services showed up and transported the individual to the Brockville General Hospital. As is usual for serious incidents, the Brockville Police say they are conducting an investigation with which staff at Brockville YMCA is fully cooperating.

Brockville YMCA was closed on April 2nd. In a news release from the YMCA, they say they anticipate re-opening on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. Adding that the closure would not affect childcare services.

Currently, there is no further information on the individual that was involved in the incident.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray