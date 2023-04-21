A Brockville youth has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon in relation to an incident that occurred on April 14th at the Brockville Arts Centre. Brockville Police Service explains that on the 15th of April, Brockville Police received a complaint of multiple people being shot with a BB gun in the area of King Street West and Perth Street.

Investigation revealed that two youths drove by the victims and discharged an "Orbeez" toy firearm into the crowd, no injuries were reported in the incident. One suspect has been located and arrested while a second remains outstanding.

Police believe the incident was influenced by the TikTok trend called the "Orbeez Challenge". The challenge encourages people to load Orbeez soft gels or water balls into airsoft pistols and fire them at innocent victims. Police would like to remind members of the public that the challenge is a criminal offence and those who participate, will face criminal charges.

The accused has been released and will appear in Brockville Court at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray