Brockville youth faces weapons charges firing "Orbeez" into a crowd of people
A Brockville youth has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon in relation to an incident that occurred on April 14th at the Brockville Arts Centre. Brockville Police Service explains that on the 15th of April, Brockville Police received a complaint of multiple people being shot with a BB gun in the area of King Street West and Perth Street.
Investigation revealed that two youths drove by the victims and discharged an "Orbeez" toy firearm into the crowd, no injuries were reported in the incident. One suspect has been located and arrested while a second remains outstanding.
Police believe the incident was influenced by the TikTok trend called the "Orbeez Challenge". The challenge encourages people to load Orbeez soft gels or water balls into airsoft pistols and fire them at innocent victims. Police would like to remind members of the public that the challenge is a criminal offence and those who participate, will face criminal charges.
The accused has been released and will appear in Brockville Court at a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Water levels rise on Ottawa River, flood warning extended in PembrokeA Flood Warning remains in effect for the Ottawa River until Friday, April 28th, 2023. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in the Pembroke District gives tips on flood monitoring and mitigation measures.
-
Local resident faces 14 charges connected to thefts from east-end retail storesA 47-year-old from the Pembroke area is facing charges of three counts of theft and eleven counts of failing to comply with probation, in connection to a string of thefts from retail stores in the east end of Pembroke.
-
OVTA announced 2023 tourism award finalistsRecognizing the importance of working together for the growth of the local tourism industry, the Ottawa Valley Tourism Association has announced finalists for this year's six award categories. Winners will be announced during the OVTA annual general meeting on April 25th, 2023.
-
Cornwall resident charged in online child sexual exploitation investigationA 30-year-old Cornwall resident is facing charges of possession of child pornography after OPP executed a search warrant at a home in Cornwall, offices seized several electronic devices, and the accused is being held in custody.
-
Three people taken to hospital and ten charges laid in domestic disputeA 37-year-old Central Frontenac resident is facing 10 charges, including 5 counts of assault, after a domestic dispute at a residence in Central Frontenac Township. Three people were transported to the hospital by paramedics after the dispute.
-
Kingston Police Spring Auction this Saturday at Portsmouth Olympic HarbourA large number of bicycles, jewelry, tools, household goods, and currency will be available to the highest bidder as the Kingston Police Service hosts their Spring Auction on April 22nd, in the Sail Room at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, located at 53 Yonge Street.
-
United Way of KFL&A announce 2023 campaign chairLong-time community volunteer and Commander of the Canadian Forces Base in Kingston, Colonel Sonny Hatton has been named chair of the 2023 campaign for the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington.
-
OPP seek witnesses of early morning armed robbery in Arnprior Ont.Ontario Provincial Police are asking for witnesses of an armed robbery that took place at a local business on Madawaska Street in the Town of Arnprior. Police say the three suspects stole cash and fled the scene before officers arrived.
-
18-year-old driver charged crashing into guard rails in South Algonquin Tsp.An 18-year-old from Whitney is facing charges of failing to report damages on a highway after they crashed into a guard rail on Highway 60 near Aylen Lake Road in the Township of South Algonquin.