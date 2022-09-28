iHeartRadio
Broken Taillight leads to man's arrest for an outstanding warrant.


handcuffs

On September 24, 2022, around 3:45 a.m, Prince Edward County OPP conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Pitt Street for a burnt-out headlight. Further investigation determined that the driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant and that they were allegedly in violation of court ordered conditions. 

As a result, the accused was arrested. A search led to the seizure of a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia as well as two imitation handguns.

34 Year old Adam Horn has been charged with the following offences:

    - Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose - two counts
    - Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine
    - Failure to comply with a release order - three counts
    - Driving while under suspension; and
    - Drive without proper headlights

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

