Broken Taillight leads to man's arrest for an outstanding warrant.
On September 24, 2022, around 3:45 a.m, Prince Edward County OPP conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Pitt Street for a burnt-out headlight. Further investigation determined that the driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant and that they were allegedly in violation of court ordered conditions.
As a result, the accused was arrested. A search led to the seizure of a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia as well as two imitation handguns.
34 Year old Adam Horn has been charged with the following offences:
- Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose - two counts
- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine
- Failure to comply with a release order - three counts
- Driving while under suspension; and
- Drive without proper headlights
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
