Broken Taillight leads to man's arrest for an outstanding warrant.

On September 24, 2022, around 3:45 a.m, Prince Edward County OPP conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Pitt Street for a burnt-out headlight. Further investigation determined that the driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant and that they were allegedly in violation of court ordered conditions.

As a result, the accused was arrested. A search led to the seizure of a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia as well as two imitation handguns.

34 Year old Adam Horn has been charged with the following offences:

- Possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose - two counts

- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

- Failure to comply with a release order - three counts

- Driving while under suspension; and

- Drive without proper headlights

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

