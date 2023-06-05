Bulky item collection completed in City of Pembroke
The Spring Bulky Item Collection for the City of Pembroke has now been completed. The City says that Miller Waste has made several sweeps of the City to ensure materials were collected.
The City says that residents must remove all remaining material at the curbside immediately. They say it will not be collected by Miller Waste. Additionally, failure to do so can result in fines under the Municipal Waste Collection By-Law.
Landlords are reminded that as owners of the property, they are responsible for the property as well as the tenants.
The following is a list of the Non-Acceptable items which must be removed from the curbside:
- Construction & renovation materials (bathtubs, toilets, cupboards, sinks)
- Drywall
- Concrete
- Flooring
- Vinyl siding/shingles
- Windows and doors
- Wood (lumber/plywood/pallets)
- Propane tanks
- Flower pots and trays
- Hazardous waste
- Glass table tops (broken glass is acceptable in a tightly wrapped, labelled cardboard box or rigid reusable container with regular garbage collection)
- Tires
- Clothing and textiles
- Cardboard boxes
- Items smaller than 9"x 14" x 22" or items that can fit into a standard garbage bag or can
Any remaining items can be disposed of at the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre at 900 Woito Station Road (613-735-7537) tipping fees may apply.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
