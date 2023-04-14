Business award winners announced in Front of Yonge

The Economic Development Committee of the Township of Front of Yonge announced this year’s winners of the Business Recognition Awards. Award nominees and winners were honoured at a breakfast held at the Mallorytown Legion.

The award for Business of the Year was a tie between Apple Ridge Dog Daycare owned by Amanda and John Riemersma and deTails Dog Grooming owned by Chantel Hunt. Arbru Solar Brewery owned by Phil Musk received the award for New Business of the Year.

Apple Ridge, in business since 2015, provides skilled professional care for up to 60 dogs per day. Both daycare and boarding services are available. Amanda and John support and donate to community causes.

deTails provides full-service dog grooming and have been in business since 2017 and have recently opened a second location in Gananoque. Owner Chantel Hunt is one of the top 5 dog groomers in Canada. deTails supports soccer, the Christmas parade, and the Fire department, and is committed to buying from local businesses wherever possible.

New Business of the Year, Arbru Brewery, Canada’s first completely solar brewery has been operating since June 2022, and was recognized for its innovation and creativity as well as its support for a variety of community causes.

Lisa Henderson, owner of Lisa’s Place Family Hair Care also received Honourable Mention for her ongoing care and concern for her clients and the community. Winners received awards designed by local artist Laurie Sponagle of Artfully Recycled.

MP Michael Barrett and MPP Steve Clark were in attendance to present certificates to the winning businesses. Guest speaker for the event was David Beatty CEO of Canarm Ltd. who talked about the need to attract new workers to our region.

Other Business of the Year nominees included: Elite Flooring and KRC Welding. Other nominees for New Business of the Year included Ballycanoe Naturals, Mallorytown Pharmacy, Mallorytown Freshmart and Wiseline Building Products.

Mayor Roger Haley thanked the Planning Committee (Mike Purcell, Elaine Covey and Councillor Margaret Fancy) and congratulated all the nominees and winners. He also expressed appreciation to the many businesses that donated door prizes for the event.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray