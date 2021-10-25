Buttertart festival coming to Renfrew Fair

The Valley's Best Buttertart Contest and Festival comes to the Renfrew Fairgrounds on November 7th, providing an opportunity to meet with bakers while sampling their unique and special creations.

Sponsored by the Flamingo Restaurant with support from the Town of Renfrew, County of Renfrew and the Ottawa Valley Tourist Association, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Renfrew Armouries.

Bakers, both professional and amateur, are invited to join the contest to showcase their best buttertart and compete in different flavour catergories, where a panel of judges will declare the winners in a blind taste test.

Admission is free to the public and individual and amateur bakers can enter the contest to showcase their best butter tarts by contacting Tracy Keller at 2fattarts@gmail.com or 343-544-7928.