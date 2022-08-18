Chanha Fai & Church Street Flowers in Downtown Pembroke is giving back to community members with a new promotion this month.

Until the end of August, any time you buy a dozen carnation flowers, a dozen will be given to a resident at Marianhill or Miramichi Lodge on your behalf.

The Chanha Fai & Church Street Flowers is the sponsor for Pure Country Birthday Club.

Chanha Fai and Church Street Flowers is a full-service floral and plant boutique in Downtown Pembroke and Barry's Bay. They specialize in unique florals, premium plants, and gifts with a sense of humor.

The manager of the shop, Hazel, recently told Pure Country 96.7 that the promotion aims to make people smile. "Get a dozen, give a dozen. We just thought what can we do, in our community, to make people smile? We came up with this idea," she said. "It is running at all three of our stores, Pembroke, Barry’s Bay, and Barrie. When a customer purchases a dozen carnations, we’ll also send an additional dozen to a resident at a Long Term Care Facility, so in Pembroke, we have partnered with Miramichi Lodge and Marianhill, in Barry’s Bay, Valley Manor, and in Barrie, Mill Creek.

Hazel tells Pure Country 96.7 carnations are the perfect flower. "Carnations are year-round. They're grown close to the equator where it's warm all the time," she said. "People order flowers all the time, so you may be ordering a dozen carnations anyway. So we will just make another and put a little card on it saying compliments of Chanha Fai and Church Street Flowers and your name."

Hazel says they are always looking for ways to give back to the local community. "We frequently deliver flowers to these facilities, so this month we are periodically delivering extra arrangements, to make someone’s day, and giving our customers the opportunity to be involved too," she said.

The flower shop in Pembroke is located at 140 Pembroke St. West.

For questions about placing a flower order, pricing, or variety in stock, call the store directly at 613-631-1011.

The promotion runs until the end of August 2022.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa