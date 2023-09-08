Bylaw passed at Council detailing new Open-Air Burning regulations

At the September 5th meeting of the City Council, a new bylaw was passed to regulate "Recreational Open Air Burning" in the City of Pembroke.

The Fire Department explains that the new Bylaw primarily allows more residents the opportunity for recreational fires by removing the geographical restrictions of the previous one. However, the bylaw also provides greater detail as to what is and is not acceptable in terms of the size of fires, materials burned, the time of day in which fires are allowed, along with cost recovery mechanisms.

The new By-law will be posted on the City of Pembroke website and all are encouraged to read and understand the requirements prior to setting a recreational fire.

The Pembroke Fire Department adds that they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach and issuing fines to those who choose not to follow the rules laid out in the new bylaw.

The new By-Law is identified as Bylaw #2023-63 "Recreational Open Air Burning" and can be found on the City of Pembroke website. Chief Selle says, "I wish to thank our residents for your continued patience during the time of review and I ask that all residents act responsibly when setting and maintaining recreational fires. Remember, we are a community and should treat our neighbours with courtesy and respect by abiding with the new bylaw."

Permits are available at the Pembroke Fire Department only. Inspections of properties requesting a permit will be conducted when Pembroke Fire Department scheduling allows.

Wiht files by CFRA's Connor Ray