Bystanders snag keys from drug-impaired driver after crashing his vehicle

Charges for drug possession and impaired driving were laid in Brockville after an incident on local roadways. Brockville Police detail the incident in a release saying on July 21st, 2023 around 9:30 p.m. they received a call for a man who appeared to have been in a motor vehicle collision.

The man in question was spotted collision in the area of Clarissa St. Information about the incident was that the subject appeared very intoxicated, there was smoke coming from the vehicle and two tires were flat.

Police say that bystanders had taken the suspect's keys prior to police arrival. Assistance from Brockville Fire Department was requested due to the presence of smoke. When police arrived they discovered that the driver was a 60-year-old, male.

Police say the man was displaying obvious signs of impairment and was arrested. The smoke was due to the clutch on the vehicle burning and the flat tires were confirmed, however, the cause of how they flattened was unknown.

The arrested driver was then taken to the Brockville Police Service for testing by a Drug Recognition Expert. It was confirmed that he was under the influence of drugs. Officers also discovered that the male was in possession of a quantity of fentanyl. The vehicle was towed, the driver's licence was suspended and he was released once sober after being charged with impaired operation by drugs.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray