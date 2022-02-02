Cabin Fever 2022 kicks off Feb 6

Petawawa's winter festival begins this weekend.

Cabin Fever 2022 kicks off February 6th with a free public skate. You can find the full schedule of the events, including the kids outdoor inflatable activities, on petawawa.ca

Recreation program co-ordinator, Colin Coyle, says "we're going to bring back some stuff, such as the kids outdoor inflatable games and activities, thats going to be all of the games we do in the summer time. We're going to clear off the soccer field and let kids outside and active again, Thats our in-person event. For kids who want to do something at home we have our family and kids trivia, as well as our family and kids bingo on the 8th and the 15th."

He says with things remaining relatively unknown in regards to the pandemic, they are trying to bring lots of activities geared at kids and their families. Pre-registration is required in order for organizers to account for social distancing.

With a snowshoe and bonfire event coming up, Coyle says, "these are some more activities to get your outside and active, we will be meeting around the bonfire and then heading out for a snowshoe and then heading back for some hot chocolate."

Petawawa's Cabin Fever includes events for all ages, including events geared towards events in particular. For a full list of events, or to register for an event head to https://www.petawawa.ca/events/community-services-events-programs/cabin-fever.html