CAF conducting training in Renfrew County

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is advising residents in Golden Lake, Petawawa, Pembroke, and Laurentian Hills that personnel from the 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group will be training in the area.

The training is expected to last from September 20th to October 1st.

CAF says residents may see the Petawawa-based soldiers and military vehicles on or near bridges within Renfrew County.

They say every effort will be made to limit disturbance of public use of bridges and roadways in the vicinity.