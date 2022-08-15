Camp Day donation box stolen from Gananoque, Ont. Tim Horton's

Gananoque Police are investigating a theft that occurred on August 6, 2022. Police say a 'Camp Day' donation box was stolen from Tim Hortons around 12:14 a.m.

Officers are looking to identify the truck and the people involved. The truck is possibly a dark-coloured Dodge Ram. One of the males is described as white with a mohawk hairstyle, wearing a white shirt with no sleeves, and construction shorts with florescent flashes around the knees.

Gananoque Police Service is asking anyone with information to contact the detachment at 613-382-4422 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa