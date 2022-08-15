Camp Day donation box stolen from Gananoque, Ont. Tim Horton's
Gananoque Police are investigating a theft that occurred on August 6, 2022. Police say a 'Camp Day' donation box was stolen from Tim Hortons around 12:14 a.m.
Officers are looking to identify the truck and the people involved. The truck is possibly a dark-coloured Dodge Ram. One of the males is described as white with a mohawk hairstyle, wearing a white shirt with no sleeves, and construction shorts with florescent flashes around the knees.
Gananoque Police Service is asking anyone with information to contact the detachment at 613-382-4422 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Lancaster KB822 Project moving forward in Trenton, Ont.Restoration of the Lancaster KB822 is well underway at the National Air Force Museum of Canada in Trenton, Ontario.
-
Victim defrauded in lottery scam in Quinte West, Ont.The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fraud after a local resident lost around $3,000.
-
Fire at Modern Primitive deemed arson, Kingston Fire sayA week after a fire in one of the oldest buildings in downtown Kingston, Kingston Fire Services determined arson may be the cause of the blaze.
-
8 Air Maintenance Squadron welcomes new Commanding OfficerLieutenant-Colonel Caden Stiles has been named the new Commanding Officer of Royal Canadian Air Force's 8 Air Maintenance Squadron during a ceremony held at 8 Wing Trenton.
-
RCR's 'Royal Trident' exercise to take place at Black Bear Beach in Garrison, Petawawa.Boaters and beachgoers are advised that The Royal Canadian Regiment will be conducting exercise Royal Trident at the Black Bear Beach in Garrison, Petawawa.
-
Acts to Grind and King Street Productions present 'Cherry Docs'King Street Productions and Acts to Grind Theatre present David Gow's play Cherry Docs at the Royal Theatre in Gananoque, Ont.
-
Canadian folk band Twin Flames comes to Gananoque, Ont.Husband and wife duo, Twin Flames, is a Canadian folk rock band that will be coming to the Royal Theatre in Gananoque, Ont. this September.
-
Chesterville, Ont. man dies in fatal crashThe Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old man from Chesterville, Ont. has died following a serious car accident in North Stormont, Ont.
-
Canine unit locates break and enter suspect, charges laidThe Lanark detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man with breaking and entering after a canine unit was able to successfully locate him.