Canada Day plans announced in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, ONT -- The City of Pembroke has announced it's plans for Canada Day this year.

The city says festivities will include virtual entertainment, take-home craft and activity kits, chalk art downtown, Canada Day trivia, picnic boxes, and a Canada Day photo contest.

Virtual entertainment takes place all afternoon and into the evening. It includes Chris McKhool’s Fiddlefire! Kids Show, Mark Clearview's magic show, Sultans of String, and Sierra Levesque.

Performances can be viewed on the City of Pembroke Youtube channel.

The take-home craft kits will be available through the Pembroke Public Library.

Studio Dreamshare is helping make chalk art downtown. To create your own, you can register for the event.

There will be a special online Canada Day trivia fundraiser that will start 7 p.m. Half of the proceeds will go to a local charity while the other half will go to the winning team. Teams of up to 6 can play for $30. Registration can be done by contacting the Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1512 or email tfaris@pembroke.ca.

In regards to the photo contest, you are asked to take of photo of you participating in the city's Canada Day festivities or something Canada Day related that is COVID-19 safe and submit it to recreation@pembroke.ca. Photos will then be posted on the city's Facebook page where people can vote for their favourite picture. The top three will win a Canada Day prize. Photos are asked to be submitted by Friday, July 2nd at 4 p.m.

Because of gathering restrictions, there are no plans for fireworks this year at Riverside Park. The city says it is hopeful to have fireworks in August "when more people are able to enjoy them."