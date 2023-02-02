Canadian Army announced as major partner in 2023 Ontario Winter Games

The Renfrew County 2023 Ontario Winter Games has announced the Canadian Army as a major partner of the Games. The games are taking place in Renfrew County from February 2nd to 5th and February 9th to 12th with approximately 2,000 athletes and 1,000 coaches participating in 22 sports and parasports in communities across Renfrew County.

Organizers from the games say they are excited about this partnership with the Canadian Army as it builds on the strong, existing relationship between the County of Renfrew and Garrison Petawawa. During the Games, athletes and visitors will see soldiers from the 4th Canadian Division and vehicles at various venues and events, including the outdoor Opening Ceremonies at Ma-te-Way Park in Renfrew on February 2nd and February 9th. Soldiers will also get the chance to connect with the local communities to share stories and information about a variety of Army trades, employment opportunities, and benefits of a military career.

"We are extremely proud to be a major partner of the Ontario Winter Games. This gives us an opportunity to connect with young Canadians who share and demonstrate the values of commitment and dedication through sporting and athletic excellence," said Brigadier-General Josh Major, Commander 4th Canadian Division and Joint Task Force Central. "Our soldiers are excited to join their local communities in celebrating this fantastic sporting event. We are excited to showcase our capabilities and offer the public a chance to interact with Canadian Army soldiers and recruiters from across Ontario."

At the Opening Ceremonies, Colonel Jason Guiney, the new commander of the 4th Canadian Division Support Group (4 CDSG) and Garrison Petawawa, will bring greetings on behalf of the Canadian Army.

"We are thrilled that the Canadian Army has partnered with us on the Games as their involvement will add a fun and interesting element to the Opening Ceremonies, and other venues where they will be displaying during the week," said Cindy Burwell, Games Manager.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray