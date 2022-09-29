Canadian Film That Inspired Global Movement for Equity Will Screen in Kingston

On Tuesday, October 18, the award-winning documentary film, The Secret Marathon will have a special screening in Kingston at The Screening Room. The film tells the inspiring story of the first woman in Afghanistan to run a marathon.

"We were heartbroken to hear the news that the Taliban had taken over Afghanistan. Many of our friends and contacts are still not safe and are facing threats due to promoting gender equality," states Kate McKenzie, The Secret Marathon Film Co-Director. "Seeing the influx of new Afghan refugees to Canada, we felt now was the time to share with the world a different perspective about Afghanistan through our film. Oftentimes, the only things we hear about Afghanistan are stories of war, poverty, and terrorism yet it is a beautiful country with resilient and hospitable people," states McKenzie.

The film inspired a global run/walk event The Secret 3K. Kingston is one of the Marquee Locations of the event and on March 8th, 2023, on International Women's Day, hundreds of people in Kingston, and thousands across the world will lace up their runners to show their support for everyone's right to run free.

Tarra Williamson, the National Race Director of The Secret 3K resides in Kingston and states:

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to screen this phenomenal documentary here in Kingston. You don't need to be a runner to appreciate this story of resilience."

Tickets to the screening can be purchased online at https://www.secret3k.com/

The Secret Marathon film was created in collaboration with Afghan cultural advisors and all Afghans featured in the film have communicated their support for sharing the film more widely.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink