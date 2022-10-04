Canadian Film that inspired global movement screening in Kingston

On Tuesday, October 18, the award winning documentary film, The Secret Marathon will have a special screening in Kingston at The Screening Room. The film tells the inspiring story of the first woman in Afghanistan to run a marathon.

"We were heartbroken to hear the news that the Taliban had taken over Afghanistan. Many of our friends and contacts are still not safe and are facing threats due to promoting gender equality," states Kate

McKenzie, The Secret Marathon Film Co-Director.

McKenzie continues, saying that "Seeing the influx of new Afghan refugees to Canada, we felt now was the time to share with the world a different perspective about Afghanistan through our film. Oftentimes, the only things we hear about Afghanistan are stories of war, poverty and terrorism yet it is a beautiful country with resilient and hospitable people."

The Secret Marathon film has raised over $100,000 for charities including Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan, the Afghan Sports Trust and 261 Fearless all of whom create opportunities for women in education and sport. The film has also received critical success, winning multiple awards which include; People’s Choice Award, Best Documentary Feature at Edmonton International Film Festival, People’s Choice Award at Zonta Film Festival, and Audience Choice Best Documentary Runner-Up at Cinefest Film Festival.

The film also inspired a global run/walk event called The Secret 3K. Kingston is set to be one of the Marquee Locations of the event, as it comes to the city on March 8th, 2023, which is International Women’s Day. Hundreds of people in Kingston, and thousands across the world will lace up their runners to show their support for everyone’s right to run free.

Tarra Williamson, the National Race Director of The Secret 3K resides in Kingston and states, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to screen this phenomenal documentary here in Kingston. You don’t need to be a runner to appreciate this story of resilience."

Tickets to the screening can be purchased online at https://www.secret3k.com/

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray