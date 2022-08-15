Canadian folk band Twin Flames comes to Gananoque, Ont.

Experience the feeling of the human connection from the multi-award-winning Indigenous power couple, Twin Flames. Chelsey June and Jaaji lead the Canadian folk rock band that is coming to Gananoque, Ont.

The power couple is originally from Cantley, Quebec, but has quickly become known worldwide. Their music speaks about courage and survival, incorporating Indigenous spirit flutes, western instruments, traditional drums, and synthesizing harmonies. The two tell stories, allowing for a truly unique experience. The two sing in English, Inuktitut, and French.

"Twin Flames have a great ability to wrap Indigenous stories in traditional styles, often incorporating both Western and Indigenous instruments in their songs." - Exclaim Magazine

The duo will be at the Royal Theatre in Gananoque, Ont. on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased at www.twinflamesmusic.com or www.royalteatre.ca

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa

