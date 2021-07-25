Canadian Forces members rescue pilot whose plane crashed near Petawawa, Ont.

OTTAWA -- Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force rescued a pilot whose plane had crashed north of Petawawa, Ont. on Saturday.

A release from 8 Wing Trenton said the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton was notified at around 11 a.m. Saturday of a mayday call and received a subsequent signal from an emergency location transmitter about 74 km north of Petawawa.

Members of 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron based out of Trenton responded with a CH-146 Griffon Helicopter and CC-130H Hercules aircraft. They were joined by an aircraft from the Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association out of Ottawa and a Bell 412 Helicopter from the Sûreté du Quebec.

"By working with the JRCC and our CASARA partners, we were able to quickly and safely locate and rescue this individual. This is just one example of the many Search and Rescue missions that our personnel execute each year, helping our fellow Canadians in their time of need," said Lt.-Col. J.P. Landry, the Commanding Officer of 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron in a release.

The pilot was located at around 2 p.m. The individual was the sole person aboard the plane and was taken to a hospital in Pembroke, Ont. in stable condition.