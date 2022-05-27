iHeartRadio
14°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Canadian Red Cross meeting Pembroke residents on flood risks

Canadian Red Cross

The Canadian Red Cross will be going door-to-door across Renfrew County to increase awareness about flood risks to residents. 

Volunteers will be in Pembroke this weekend. 

The Red Cross, as well as other partners, say they want to raise awareness of local flood risks and encourage action before disastor strikes. 

12