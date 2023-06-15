Canadian stars teeing off at Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf Classic

The 9th annual Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf Classic is scheduled for June 21st, 2023, and is returning to the Pembroke Golf Club. The sold-out golf and concert event is rebounding after a rained-out 2022 which still raised over $100,000 for local charities.

"This year has been an exciting year for many of our country artists and I'm always grateful that they make time to help raise funds for charity in my hometown," says event host and Pembroke native, Jason Blaine. "This community has always been one that gives back and this year, our sold-out sponsorships are no exception. Truly incredible support from local businesses."

This year's fundraiser also expanded to include two additional fundraising events. The additions include a live podcast with Amy McEwen (Jason's wife) and a jam night session at Legends, featuring Randa Teschner and Jason Blaine. All proceeds will be part of the overall fundraising total following the golf and concert event.

Organizers explain that the podcast is hosted by Ottawa Valley Boss Babes and Holly Molenaar. Held at The Nook Creperie on June 19th, this live taping will have Jason's wife, Amy, talking about her experience in the country music scene and her life, with four children, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The jam session is being held at Legends on Tuesday, June 20th, and is hosted by Mark Huckabone. It features local talent musicians and Jason will join them on stage.

The line-up for this year's golf and charity event on June 21, 2023, includes the following people:

Canadian artist Chad Brownlee from British Columbia. Brownlee was once a Vancouver Canucks draft pick, and he has had over 125 million global streams of his music.

Andrew Hyatt, a Canadian artist from Sudbury, Ontario was the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA) Rising Star recipient. He is back on stage with a bang after having vocal surgery in 2021.

Returning to the stage this year will be Brian John Harwood, following a performance at the Country Music Association awards in Ontario. He released a new single in May called Right Side of Dirt, which climbed to #13 on the iTunes Charts.

Rivertown Saint will also return this year coming hot off a nomination with the 2023 Country Music Association of Ontario for Group or Dou of the Year.

Former NHL star, Doug Gilmour will also be attending the event this year. Hailing from Kingston, Ontario, Gilmour has been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for his incredible professional career.

While the event is sold out, there is a way to win your way in through contesting opportunities on Pembroke's Pure Country 96.7 in June. Stay tuned to 96.7 for your chance to be part of this exclusive and sold-out event.

More information on the main event and the pre-events is available at: www.facebook.com/JBfundraiser.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

