Canarm makes major donation to Brockville Winter Classic

Hockey players will be taking to the ice in Brockville soon, during the annual Winter Classic Weekend. The event was able to raise over $30,000 in certificates from local businesses, with 100% of ticket sales going back into the community.

In support of the event, long-time local community supporter Canarm has announced a donation of $4000, buying 200 tickets for the event. The President of the HVAC company, Jim Cooper made this announcement on Brockville's Move 104.9 on Monday, December 13th. He praised the event organizers saying he really likes what they do, adding that they love the way they look after the community, naming specifically when they helped out with a community golf tournament for palliative care.

Cooper says they want to support the community wherever they can and this is a great chance to do so. Anyone can purchase tickets on the Winter Classic Facebook page.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray