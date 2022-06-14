Cap gun brought to Brockville high school

Brockville Police are reminding youth and parents that cap guns are not welcome on school property after an incident at a high school in the area.

Police say on Friday at around 2:30 p.m., officers attended one of the schools on a call of a student bring a cap gun to the school.

According to police, two youths were playing with the cap gun in the parking lot and fired the gun. There was no intent to cause panic or harm.

Police say, while they understand that cap guns are intended for entertainment purposes, items bearing any resemblence to an "offensive weapon" could trigger a police response.

Situations like this are taken seriously by police regardless if the item is a toy.