Car crash causes house fire in Portland, Ont.

An investigation is ongoing into a massive motor vehicle crash which occurred Saturday, November 26th, 2022 in the Village of Portland. Rideau Lakes Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single-vehicle crash shortly after 6:20 p.m.

The car left the roadway on Highway 15 and crashed into a house. As a result of the collision, a fire ignited and consumed the structure and the vehicle.

The 73-year-old driver and the 85-year-old passenger were both rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Both are expected to make a full recovery. The building was completely lost to the flame. The house was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Ontario Provincial Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call Leeds County OPP.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray