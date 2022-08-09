Car rollover leads to theft charges in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a man is now facing multiple charges following a single car rollover.

On August 5, 2022, Quinte West OPP responded to the crash on Foxboro Stirling Road. When they arrived, officers found a pick-up truck pulling a trailer overturned in the ditch. The driver was located and arrested for impaired operation. He was taken to the hospital to be assessed for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The man completed a breath test at the hospital where he was found to be well above the legal limit of alcohol allowed.

During the investigation, officers discovered the pick-up truck the man was driving was reported stolen out of Fox Creek, Alberta, and the trailer was reported stolen from the Township of Stirling Rawdon.

The man was released from the hospital and transferred into the custody of the Central Hastings OPP where he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

As a result, Dale Kahler, 45 years old from Eldorado, ON has been charged with the following

operation while impaired - alcohol

operation while impaired - 80 plus

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x3)

theft over $5,000

driving while under suspension

plate not authorized for vehicle

Kahler was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on August 25, 2022.