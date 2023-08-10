Car window smashed, several items stolen in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, Twp.

Police in Killaloe are currently investigating the theft of multiple items from a vehicle that was broken into while parked on a local road.

Ontario Provincial Police report that they were made aware of the break and enter just after 1:00 p.m. on August 4th, 2023. Officers responded to the call for services on Kranz Road in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

Police explain that the window of a parked car was smashed in, and several items were stolen, including a purse and personal contents.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Wiht files by CFRA's Connor Ray