Cardinal man faces weapons charges after attempted robbery at Brockville apartment
A 26-year-old man from the Cardinal area faces multiple weapons charges after an incident at a centre town Brockville apartment in the early morning of Thursday, October 13th. The incident took place around 2:00 a.m. when the male went to the apartment of a 26-year-old female. She was with a female friend at the time the man arrived, he was brandishing a replica handgun and began threatening the women. He then attempted to rob the girls before they were able to get the handgun away from him. He then fled the apartment.
Later in the morning, the man posted several concerning messages over social media, which gained the attention of Brockville Police. The Brockville Police then asked for assistance from the Grenville OPP in locating the accused male. They were able to locate him later in the day in the town of Cardinal. He was arrested in relation to the occurrence that happened earlier that morning. He was then turned over to Brockville Police late Thursday evening.
The accused now faces several weapons-related charges, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of an imitation weapon, and careless use of a firearm in relation to the incident.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Military training exercises around in Round Lake area ongoing for several daysDetails from National Defense about military training exercises that will be ongoing for several days around the Round Lake area, and in Chalk River which extends into Sheenboro and Leclair, Quebec.
-
Tips for reducing food attractants after increasing bear sightings in Renfrew CountyResidents and businesses in Renfrew County are urged to reduce household and commercial attractants for wildlife, as the bear season is in full swing until the end of November.
-
County seeking members for Advisory Committees in Planning and AccessibilityResidents in Leeds and Grenville interested in rural issues are encouraged to consider becoming a member of the Counties Planning or Accessibility Committees.
-
Three people arrested and over $600,000 of stolen property recoveredOPP has arrested three people and six stolen cars, a boat, and several other pieces of property has been recovered after a search warrant was executed at a residence in The Nation Township.
-
Suspicious person charged after being stopped while concealing bolt cuttersOntario Provincial Police in Quinte West has arrested and charged a local woman after she was observed acting suspiciously while concealing bolt cutters near the back of the Trenton Town Centre.
-
Seizure of contraband items at Joyceville Institution following suspected drone drop250 grams of tobacco, as well as cell phones and accessories, were seized at a federal multi-level security institution on October 12, after a vigilant search from staff members.
-
Indigenous-owned company celebrates 50-year partnership with Kingston HospitalA $250,000 gift from the Five Nations Energy Inc, through the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation celebrates a 50-year partnership between the two organizations.
-
Open Trails Day at Little Cat on Saturday, Oct.15thThe Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area is hosting an Open Trail day on Saturday, October 15th. Raising funds through a 'yard sale' and offering a variety of fun outdoor activities.
-
City of Pembroke names new Chief Administrative OfficerThe City of Pembroke has named long-time community advocate and Pembroke resident David Unrau as the City's next Chief Administrative Officer. He will begin the transition period with the current CAO on November 21st, before being formally appointed on December 13th.