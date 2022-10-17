Cardinal man faces weapons charges after attempted robbery at Brockville apartment

A 26-year-old man from the Cardinal area faces multiple weapons charges after an incident at a centre town Brockville apartment in the early morning of Thursday, October 13th. The incident took place around 2:00 a.m. when the male went to the apartment of a 26-year-old female. She was with a female friend at the time the man arrived, he was brandishing a replica handgun and began threatening the women. He then attempted to rob the girls before they were able to get the handgun away from him. He then fled the apartment.

Later in the morning, the man posted several concerning messages over social media, which gained the attention of Brockville Police. The Brockville Police then asked for assistance from the Grenville OPP in locating the accused male. They were able to locate him later in the day in the town of Cardinal. He was arrested in relation to the occurrence that happened earlier that morning. He was then turned over to Brockville Police late Thursday evening.

The accused now faces several weapons-related charges, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of an imitation weapon, and careless use of a firearm in relation to the incident.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray