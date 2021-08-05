Cardinal, Ont man charged in connection to fire in Brockville

Brockville Police has arrested a Cardinal man in connection to a fire at an abandoned building back in May.

Police say in the early morning hours of May 14th, police were notified of an active structure fire at 12 Centennial Rd.

A criminal investigation was conducted and the fire was deemed suspicious.

Police determined that while the building was abandoned, a squatter had been residing in the building.

A 46-year-old Cardinal man, who was not identified, was arrested on July 29th.

The man faces a mischief endangering life charge and is expected to appear in court at a future date.