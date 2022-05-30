iHeartRadio
17°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Cardinal, Ont. resident charged after child exploitation investigation

Police provinciale Ontario (CFRA)

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Cardinal, Ont resident after a child exploitation investigation. 

OPP say a search warrant was executed at a home in Cardinal, Ont on March 30. 

Several electronics were seized. 

23-year-old James Wilson was arrested and charged with three counts of possession and two counts of making available child pornography. 

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville.

12