Cardinal, Ont. resident charged after child exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Cardinal, Ont resident after a child exploitation investigation.
OPP say a search warrant was executed at a home in Cardinal, Ont on March 30.
Several electronics were seized.
23-year-old James Wilson was arrested and charged with three counts of possession and two counts of making available child pornography.
The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville.
