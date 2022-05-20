'Careless disposal of smoking materials' cause of blaze in Pembroke

Pembroke Fire responded to a garage fire on Morris St. last night.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 10:40 p.m.

Smoke and flames could be seen from the rear of the detached garage.

11 full-time and volunteer firefighters helped to bring the fire under control.

Pembroke Fire says major damage was confined to the contents within the garage with minor damage to the actual structure.

No occupants were displaced.

The cause of the blaze has been determined to be "careless disposal of smoking materials."

