Careless driver charged crashing into monument on Main St. in Picton, Ont.
Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver after a collision on Main Street in Picton.
OPP explain that officers responded to a reported collision on September 9th, 2023 in Picton. Officers arrived at the scene on Main Street near Ferguson Street and Chapel Street.
Officers responded to the crash alongside Hastings Quinte Paramedic Services and Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue. At the scene officers investigated the vehicle that had struck a monument on Main Street.
No information has been released regarding injuries or damages that were sustained in the crash. As a result of the police investigation, the driver, a 29-year-old from Ottawa was charged with careless driving.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
