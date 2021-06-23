Careless driving charge after a tractor trailer rollover on the 416

Grenville OPP say a 24-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a tractor trailer rollover on the 416 near North Grenville.

No injuries are being reported.

The left lane was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.

#GrenvilleOPP on scene at tractor trailer rollover NB #Hwy416 @North_Grenville KM 28.

No injuries reported. @LGParamedics and @NG_FireService on scene to assist. Left lane closed for now.

Please watch and move over for emergency vehicles. ^dh pic.twitter.com/amlW3Wkzz8 — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 22, 2021

24 y/o male driver charged with careless driving. Crews still on scene cleaning, roads reopening shortly. — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 23, 2021