Careless driving charge after a tractor trailer rollover on the 416

Rollover_Tractor_Trailer

Grenville OPP say a 24-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a tractor trailer rollover on the 416 near North Grenville. 

No injuries are being reported. 

The left lane was closed for an investigation but has since reopened. 

