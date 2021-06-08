Careless driving charge after two-vehicle collision in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce

A 49-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a collision in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

Killaloe OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and a passenger car on Highway 69 near Snodrifters Rd on May 28th.

Police say the pick-up truck collided with the passenger car causing damages.

No injuries are being reported.

A 49-year-old man from Forester Falls, who was not named, was issued a Provincial Offences Act notice and charged with careless driving.